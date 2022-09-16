Unverified reports are claiming that prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth II planned out specific orders for King Charles III to follow, and this includes him serving as monarch only for seven years.

An unnamed royal aide shared that Her Majesty made the plans months before she died on Sept. 8. She devised a plan on how the royal family should move forward long after she is gone because she was "not certain her family is up to the job of guiding Britain for the next 100 years."

The aide told OK! magazine, "She's not convinced her heirs have the will, skill, or character to do it right. So the Queen has bound them in shackles that will survive long after she goes to the grave."

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly called for a meeting at Sandringham to discuss a series of rules to be followed following her death. In it, she included specific instructions for King Charles III to rule until he turns 80 years old. After that Prince William, being next in line to the throne, should take over as monarch and his wife, Kate Middleton, as Queen Consort.

That means at 73 years old now, King Charles is only given seven years to rule Britain. It remains to be seen how long he will reign and if the report holds true. But this early into his reign, there are already calls for him to step down with people over at Twitter using the hashtag "#NotMyKing" and peaceful protesters across the U.K. holding out signs written with "Not My King."

Seriously worrying that holding a sign saying #notmyking can get you removed by police. What ever your views on the monarchy, this should concern you. https://t.co/uj1TGkdL5t — Clay Sinclair (@claysinclair) September 12, 2022

Interestingly, one of Nostradamus' prophecies involved King Charles III and his reign. Author Mario Reading interpreted the astrologer's writings in his 2005 book and said that the British public's resentment against the monarch will ultimately lead to him abdicating.

King Charles III's age will reportedly also become a hindrance to his reign. Nostradamus reportedly also wrote that most of the Commonwealth will become independent during his reign and he will be left ruling over the British Isles only. Still, it remains to be seen how long King Charles III will rule and if he will do so according to how Queen Elizabeth II ruled Britain for 70 years.