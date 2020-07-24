Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has upsetting memories of the stunning diamond fringe tiara which she lent to her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, for her wedding to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last week.

According to a report in the Mirror, the tiara which Queen Elizabeth II herself wore at her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947 caused her serious upset and stress. The tiara was originally commissioned by her grandmother Queen Mary in 1919, made by Garrard and Co. from a diamond necklace gifted to Mary by Queen Victoria on her wedding day.

Queen Mary passed on the precious tiara to her daughter-in-law Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in 1936. It famously became "something borrowed" for the current British monarch when she tied the knot with Prince Philip.

However, things didn't go as smoothly as planned on the morning of November 20, 1947, the wedding day, and there was a disaster with the tiara. Just two hours before the nuptials were due to start at the Westminster Abbey, the tiara snapped in half when the hairdresser was fixing the veil of the queen.

The British monarch who was a princess back then was consoled by the Queen Mother, who managed to remain calm and reportedly reminded her upset daughter "there are still two hours and there are other tiaras." However, it was the wedding of the future monarch of England and thus the British royal family's jeweller was on standby just in case anything went wrong.

The jeweller immediately rushed the broken piece to their workshop along with a police escort, and managed to repair it just in time for the wedding. His team frantically welded the piece back together and got it back to the upset bride and placed it on her head. According to the outlet, some people claim that the unexpected mishap was the reason that the tiara looks slightly wonky in some of the wedding pictures since they didn't have enough time to fix it properly with the veil.

Apart from the queen's daughter Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice is the only royal who has worn the all-diamond tiara on her wedding day. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and the Duchess of York, also borrowed her grandmother's vintage Peau De Soie taffeta gown for her intimate wedding to the Italian nobility on Friday, July 17.