Have you ever wondered what does Queen Elizabeth II's garden looks like in spring? Well, we can tell you the Buckingham Palace gardens are certainly lush and verdure at this time.

On Monday, The Royal Family social media account gave a rare glimpse of the queen's garden in her official London residence. While she is in a lockdown due to coronavirus at Windsor Castle, gardens back home are blossoming with spring flowers and blooms.

To celebrate the spirit of National Gardening Week in the UK, the queen's official social media account shared a 12-second clip from her palace's gardens.

"This week we're celebrating National Gardening Week, and the enormous benefits nature can have on our wellbeing - particularly during these challenging times," reads the post along with the video.

These beautiful images were captured by Mark Lane, the Head Gardener at Buckingham Palace.



Pictured is wisteria, a speckled camellia, flowering cherry and bluebells - which is your favourite? ðŸŒ¿ðŸŒž pic.twitter.com/5v6qMmXrWa April 27, 2020

The clip is followed by posts with wider shots of the garden and exotic varieties of flowers growing in the lawns. The captions specify that pictures were taken by Mark Lane, the head gardener for 28 years at the Buckingham Palace. With a team of gardeners, Lane maintains and grows these verdure gardens. More posts give a glimpse of a variety of flowers growing at the royal orchards including speckled camellia, a wisteria, the Alnwick rose, bluebells, and flowering cherry through a gallery of pictures.

The series of posts continues with more pictures from the garden and a link to the official royal website with an introduction by Lane to the Buckingham Palace gardens.

According to Hello, these gardens are open to the public during summer months and hosts the queen's spring garden parties. The 40-acre grounds boast of an exotic variety of flowers and blooms. Among other features of the gardens include two trees planted by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, a man-made lake built in 1828, and a tennis court. Some of the exotic varieties of trees include Himalayan Cedar, Indian Bean Tree, Silver maple, and swamp cypress.

These gardens sprung up with activities during the queen's annual garden parties which have now been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the annual Chelsea Flower show has also been cancelled.