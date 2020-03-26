After Prince Charles was tested positive for COVID-19, there is an increasing concern about Queen Elizabeth II's health, who will turn 94 in April. However, the palace has confirmed that the head of the state is in "good health" and she will not be missing her weekly audience with the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12th of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare," a statement by the Buckingham Palace announced.

Prince Charles, 71, is Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and first in line to the British throne. While the queen is residing in her Windsor estate residence, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla are currently in his Scotland estate. However, after Charles' coronavirus test, the Duchess of Cornwall is said to have self-isolated herself.

Considering the nature of his job, it is hard to figure out who was the contact he got the infection from. The prince carried out several royal engagements before moving out of Buckingham Palace upon the government's advisory. However, the doctors believe that he was not infected at least until Friday, March 13. And the queen last met her son just a day before.

Meanwhile, the queen plans to stay in touch with her family via digital technology. She recently conducted her weekly meeting with the PM through telephone despite the threat of cybercrime. The meeting was documented and the royal family shared the moment on the family's official Instagram account. The picture shows the queen and PM Boris Johnson on a call.

"The Queen held her weekly Audience with the Prime Minister today by telephone. Her Majesty - pictured this evening at Windsor Castle - has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign," reads the caption on the post.

Apart from distancing themselves from each other, the royal family has cancelled several royal engagements that were planned for spring.

"As [my husband] Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," the queen said in her lengthy statement shared on her official website.