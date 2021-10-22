Queen Elizabeth II is back at Windsor Castle following an overnight stay in the hospital for some tests.

A Buckingham Palace representative confirmed that the British monarch is "in good spirits" following the hospital stay. She was reportedly taken to King Edwards VII's Hospital in Marylebone, about 19 miles from Windsor, on Wednesday afternoon. The late Prince Philip was also treated at the same facility prior to his death.

The hospitalisation was said to be for practical reasons and not related to COVID-19. It was for some "preliminary investigations" and that the hospital stay was not announced to the public to protect Her Majesty's medical privacy. The last time she was hospitalised was in March 2013 for a stomach bug.

Read more Queen Elizabeth II to keep mum on health condition until it gets 'quite bad'

The 95-year-old royal was reportedly discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and chauffeured back to Windsor during lunchtime. She is not expected to return to public duties for the rest of the week so she can recuperate.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," the Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement published by CNN.

Another source said, "Quite understandably, a cautious approach is being taken by the medical team." The insider revealed that Queen Elizabeth II "was back at her desk" Thursday afternoon and "undertaking light duties."

The royal was advised against travelling to Northern Island by her doctors to protect her health. She was initially scheduled to attend a church service in the city of Armagh on Thursday, an event that marked the centenary of partition and Northern Ireland's foundation.

Her majesty will likely continue to carry out private meetings at Windsor Castle. But she reportedly has no scheduled public engagements next week. There is also no plan to cancel her appearance at the UN climate change summit in Glasgow at the end of the month.

Queen Elizabeth II stirred health concerns as of late after she appeared in two of her public engagements with a walking stick. Royal experts also noticed that she appears more hunched and suggested that she should rest more often given her age.