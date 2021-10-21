Queen Elizabeth II continues to spark concerns over her health and according to royal biographer Angela Levin, the public will not know more about her condition until it gets worse.

The 95-year-old British monarch had been advised to rest by her doctors for concerns not related to COVID-19, but still certainly something to worry about. She had to cancel a scheduled trip to Northern Island, albeit "reluctantly," so she can rest for the "next few days."

When asked about Her Majesty's health in an interview on GB News, Levin said she does not know if she is in "good health."

"I don't know, I'm sure they wouldn't tell us until it got quite bad," she answered and pointed out that the royal does not seem to look good recently.

"She does look haunched, doesn't she? She looks as though she's bending over a lot more," the royal expert said adding, "She is a bit wobbly on her legs and we know it's not drink because she's given up alcohol." Aside from her doctors' advice for her to rest, she was also told to stop drinking her daily martini.

Despite what many perceived to be her failing health, Levin praised Queen Elizabeth II for her determination and strength. She called the monarch "very strong" and "stoic."

"If she's got lots to do she blossoms. It's a good lesson to us all. She takes a lot on board. She's still riding her horse, I think," the author of "Harry: A Biography of A Prince" noted.

Levin said that Queen Elizabeth II has "a positive way of living" and that people can take a lot from her because "she won't let bad things get her down."

Queen Elizabeth II worried fans after she attended two public engagements with the aid of a walking stick. Although the cane was said to be for comfort only, her doctors still advised her against exerting too much energy. Thus, she had to rest on Wednesday and Thursday, which were originally planned for a trip to Northern Island. A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said she is in "good spirits" but is "disappointed" that she had to cancel at the last minute.