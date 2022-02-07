Queen Elizabeth will pay tribute to departed loved ones in private ahead of the four-day event in June to celebrate her 70 years on the throne.

The British monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebration will be marred by a little bit of sadness, according to royal expert Jennie Bond. She said the queen will want to seek privacy in order to quietly grieve and remember the departed.

The celebration will remind Her Majesty of the deaths of her father King George VI and her husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021. It will also be a reminder of the 20th death anniversary of her sister Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother, who both died weeks apart from each other in 2002 on Feb.9 and March 30, respectively.

They passed away during the monarch's Golden Jubilee. The adoration Queen Elizabeth II received from around the country reportedly helped her cope with the grief. It "really meant a huge amount to her."

"We all knew Margaret was ill, but she suddenly had another stroke and then died. A mere eight or nine weeks later – no time at all – the Queen Mother died," Bond told OK! magazine adding "These are events that she needs to recognise, mark and reflect on in privacy if she can. I think they will be days of quiet reflection about very much loved members of her family."

The royal commentator believes that Her Majesty will want to seek solitude as she did when she celebrated her father's death anniversary. She told the publication, "We only really know how she marks the anniversary of the death of her father, which is always very quietly on February 6, at Sandringham. Jubilees seem to be marked by difficulties for the poor Queen."

Aside from the death anniversaries of her loved ones, a scandal also surrounds Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Her youngest son, Prince Andrew, is battling a civil case based on sexual abuse allegations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre. To prove his innocence, he has requested a trial by jury and his legal team has to gather their evidence by May.