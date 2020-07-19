Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi released two pictures one along with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and another only both of them leaving the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park on Saturday. The couple got married in a surprise and very intimate wedding ceremony at the chapel on Friday morning with only 20 guests in attendance including family and close friends.

Now more details about the wedding has come to the fore. Check out the details here.

Wedding gown

Princess Beatrice of York wore a vintage gown by Norman Hartnell, loaned from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The gown in ivory is made from Peau De Soie taffeta, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric chequered bodice. It was remodelled and fitted by the queen's dresser Angela Kelly and dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

Tiara

The bride wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, also on loan from her grandmother. The tiara was worn by the British monarch on her wedding day. The tiara was originally made for Queen Mary by Garrard and Co. in 1919, from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her wedding.

Wedding bouquet

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's elder daughter carried a bouquet of trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o'hara garden roses, pink wax flower and baby pink astible. In keeping with royal tradition, sprigs of myrtle were included in the arrangement. The bouquet was made by Patrice Van Helden, co-owner of RVH Floral Design.

The couple thanked the gardening teams at The Savill Garden and Windsor Great Park. Beatrice's bouquet has been placed on the tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey.

Wedding service

The ceremony was officiated by The Reverend Canon Paul Wright, Sub-Dean of the Chapel Royal and The Reverend Canon Martin Poll, Domestic Chaplain to the queen. The national anthem wasn't sung, but played in the background. All social distancing measures were followed.

Beatrice was walked down the aisle by her father Andrew, while Mozzi's son Christopher was the best man and pageboy. The wedding was attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the couple's parents and siblings. The princess's ring was designed by Shaun Lane while her husband's is a vintage gold band designed by Josh Collins. The photographs released by the Palace were taken by Benjamin Wheeler.

The couple had another surprise waiting for them after their surprise wedding on Friday morning at Windsor. Congratulations were in order for the couple as they were inundated with messages.The newlyweds received a particularly interesting present

They received a stunning bouquet from Windsor-based florist Martyn Crossley. The florist has had the privilege to supply flowers which have been presented to Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the British royal family over the years.

Crossley took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of a stunning bouquet of flowers and explained why he had chosen to give the bride that specific arrangement. "Flowers for Royal bride Princess Beatrice of York after her marriage to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this morning in Windsor Great Park," he captioned the picture.

His followers were very happy with the purple and pink arrangement, with one asking which flowers he had specifically chosen. "Very English garden flowers in the Princess' favourite colours. The flowers included Peonies, Scabious, Eustoma, Stocks, Dahlia. Alchemila, Phlox, Alstrameria and Stocks with Eucalyptus foliage," he revealed.

Fans wanted to know if the bouquet had actually been her official wedding one or they had been part of a centrepiece. Martyn clarified: "These were a wedding gift to the bride after the ceremony."