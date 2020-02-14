Prince Harry is returning to London in March and Queen Elizabeth II is apparently hoping that her grandsons will put up a "united front" on their next royal engagement despite their long-running feud. This will be Duke of Sussex's first joint engagement since Megxit.

Citing a source, Us Weekly is reporting that Queen Elizabeth II hopes to see her entire family welcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their nine-month-old son Archie when they return to London. However, the tension in the family continues.

"The Queen's hoping everyone will put on a united front when Harry returns to London in March — even though there's still tension behind closed doors," the source told the publication. "It'll be interesting to watch their body language and see how they are together," the insider added.

The source goes on to reveal that Harry is "much happier in Canada" as he enjoys his relaxed life with newly found freedom. And he has no regrets about it.

As for the long-standing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry, things apparently remain unsettled.

The source also said that the brothers have only spoken to each other "a couple times about business matters" since Harry and Meghan moved to Canada after splitting from British royal family. Meanwhile, they continue to tackle the consequences of their fallout in their own ways.

"Harry's more sensitive and emotional than William — he takes everything so personally. He can be rather impulsive at times," the source explained. "[William] doesn't let things get to him, like Harry does. That's not to say William has a heart of steel — he's actually an incredibly loving and kind man, he just has a different way of dealing with emotions and is more level-headed than his brother."

At the time of difficulty, both the brothers have found immense support from their wives, who are now their sole confidants.

The news about Harry and Meghan's return to London was first reported by royal correspondent Roya Nikka, earlier in February. It is said that the queen requested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join the rest of the royal family at Commonwealth Service that is to be held in London on Monday, March 9.