Royal watchers are anticipating the return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II, especially amid reports that there will be a big party on June 4.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lilibet on June 4, 2021 in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Her first birthday coincidentally falls on the four-day bank holiday honouring the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

The celebrations will kick off on June 2 with a special Trooping the Colour on Horse Guards Parade in central London and lighting of beacons. Then on June 3, there will be a thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral. The following day on June 4, Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II will host a party on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

It will be a celeb-packed party according to Sky News, and is billed as an event that will bring together some of the "biggest stars in the world." The palace has yet to announce the names of the performers or the guests. Then the Big Jubilee Lunch and Jubilee Pageant on June 5 will mark the final day of the bank holiday.

Members of the British royal family are expected to be there for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. These include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back from their senior roles in March 2020 and now live in California.

Interestingly, the couple will also celebrate Lilibet Diana's first birthday on June 4. They named their daughter after the adorable monicker Prince Philip used to call Queen Elizabeth II, "Lilibet." It is not known if the family will travel to the U.K. to be part of the celebrations, although the Duke of Sussex has reportedly made it clear to palace aids that he wants to be there.

Royal experts are anticipating an awkward reunion if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do decide to be there for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It is said to be likely that they could get an invite to a private gathering with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the family to avoid attracting unwanted media attention.