Royal biographer Angela Levin criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to New York City last week, which she claimed are their latest antics to hurt Queen Elizabeth II.

The author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" called the couple "superficial" as they met with world leaders and spoke about poverty while flaunting their wealth. She called them hypocrites for lecturing about climate change when they themselves do not practice what they preach and ride in private jets.

"It's the same hypocrisy when they stand up a concert and bleat about world poverty. It's a case of nobody knows more about poverty than the very rich, and that's highlighted by Meghan's appearance at a rundown school in Harlem, where the kids are really deprived, wearing a £5,600-pound outfit and dripping in diamonds," Levin said in an opinion piece for The Sun adding that it was "so insensitive and not the right thing to do" of the Duchess of Sussex.

She said Meghan Markle needed "to look smart" because she wants people to look at her like she knows what she is doing. But she criticised her for her "over the top" efforts. She even ridiculed the duchess for trying to market her children's book "The Bench," which is geared for three or four-year-olds and only has one line per page, to a group of 11-year-old students.

The royal commentator wrote, "Meghan likes to see herself as a leader and any way she can beat Katherine and William, she'll go all out for it. She is very competitive and also very resentful if she doesn't get her own way."

As for Prince Harry, Levin claimed that he hurt Queen Elizabeth II with his meeting with U.N. leaders. She accused him of trying to blindside the 95-year-old monarch with his antics.

"I can't imagine the Royal family will be pleased with the UN speaking to them about world issues, rather than an actual representative of the UK. The Queen will shrug her shoulders and pass it off as Harry's latest antic, but I think inside she will be very hurt because he is trying to out-manoeuvre her and do more worthy things," Levin continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in New York last week from Thursday to Saturday. They ended their three-day U.S. tour at the Global Citizen Live concert, where they encouraged everyone to help each other end the COVID-19 pandemic.