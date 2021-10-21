Queen Elizabeth II had to "reluctantly" reduce her workload after doctors advised her to rest.

The 95-year-old had been working non-stop ever since she resumed her working engagements after isolating for over a year due to coronavirus restrictions. She carried out over a dozen engagements in just the past two weeks. She was planning on working continuously without any proper break the rest of the month as well, but had to cancel a lot of her duties after her doctors' warning.

Buckingham Palace said that the monarch, who was due to visit Northern Ireland this week to mark the country's centenary year, was reluctant while accepting medical advice to rest for the next few days, reports Royal Central.

A palace spokesperson said, "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."

The Queen had already sparked concerns when she was seen using a walking stick to support her balance at some of her recent engagements. There were also reports that she was asked to drop her daily cocktail.

However, it is understood that the doctors' advice has been issued in an abundance of caution and not because of some serious health issue. Sources close to the palace clarified that it is also not a Covid related issue, adding that the monarch "is feeling fine but just needs to rest."

The Queen, who will mark 70 years of her reign next year, had ramped up her duties a few weeks after the death of her husband Prince Philip in April this year. Royal author Phil Dampier said at the time that the monarch has refused to slow down despite her age and the "devastating" loss, as she knows her late husband "would support her getting out and about."

Dampier also said that the easing of lockdown restrictions has also given her "new energy" and renewed "enthusiasm" to carry out her royal engagements. She had been conducting virtual engagements during lockdown, but despite "brilliantly" handling modern technology, the Queen always said "she needs to be seen to be believed."