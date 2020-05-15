Queen Elizabeth II quietly celebrated an important family anniversary this week in isolation with husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, as the rest of the British royal family isolate at their separate residences amid coronavirus pandemic.

The month of May holds a significant place in the queen's calendar, as it was this day (May 12) in the year 1937 that her father George VI was coronated as the King of the United Kingdom. Tuesday marked the 83rd anniversary of the historic event which Queen Elizabeth II attended along with her younger sister, late Princess Margaret.

The coronation of George VI and his wife Elizabeth as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the Dominions of the British Commonwealth took place at Westminster Abbey, London. It was Prince Edward VIII, George VI's elder brother who was scheduled to be coronated on the date, but George ascended the throne after Edward abdicated to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson.

King George VI was named Prince Albert, Duke of York, at his birth, but assumed the regnal name George VI to emphasise continuity with his father, King George V, and restore confidence in the monarchy after the abdication of Prince Edward, reports Hello.

The then Princess Elizabeth, who was 11-years-old at the time, became the heir apparent to the British throne after her father's coronation. King George VI reigned until his death from coronary thrombosis in February 1952, after which he was succeeded by his eldest daughter, who was coronated on June 2, 1953, at the age of 25.

The 94-year-old has been on the British throne for 68 years now and has become the longest-reigning British monarch, surpassing her great-grandmother Queen Victoria whose reign had lasted 63 years. She is also the world's oldest living monarch and the fourth-longest serving monarch in verifiable history.

If the mother-of-four continues to reign till May 27, 2024, she will replace King Louis XIV of France as the longest-serving monarch in verifiable history. Louis XIV of France had acceded the throne at the age of four and remained king for 72 years and 110 days.