Queen Elizabeth II could end up being irritated by Prince Harry if he continues his threat of legal action against the U.K. government over his request for police protection.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward claimed that the Duke of Sussex's threat "against his grandmother's government will not sit kindly with her." She said the British monarch "does not like being threatened." Even though it is "not directed at her personally" it still affects her because the U.K. government is "under her jurisdiction."

The royal expert added that if Prince Harry continues to push for his request to be met, then this might have ugly consequences. It will reportedly make Queen Elizabeth II "annoyed and very irritated."

"She has no desire to alienate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but if they continually behave like spoiled children trying to get their own way, she will be forced to do so," Seward told the Mirror.

The author of "William & Harry" then explained why police protection for his family means a great deal for the Duke of Sussex. She said the brothers, when they were young, knew how their police protection officers operated and they eventually became close to them.

"They were together every time they left home. One even sat outside the classroom. They were friendly, efficient and unobtrusive. No wonder Harry wants that kind of protection for his wife and children. But he is very unlikely to get it," she shared adding that the only way he could get protection is during public engagements with the royals.

"Harry is due back to the UK in the Spring for the service of thanksgiving for the life of his grandfather, Prince Philip. He will be protected during this official engagement at Westminster Abbey," she explained.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not have "round-the-clock Scotland Yard protection" if they decide to return to the U.K. for the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. That is unless "they are with other members of the royal family" including their appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony where "they would be afforded all the security necessary along with everyone else."

Seward claimed that what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really want is protection from the paparazzi who want to take photos of Archie and Lilibet. She said that the more they "shield their children from public gaze the more of a target they will become." If their request for police protection is not met then they may decide not to come to the U.K. at all.