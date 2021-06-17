A royal commentator believes that Queen Elizabeth II personally responded to the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, through the floral dress she wore at the G7 Summit.

Part of the public engagement held in Cornwall involved a meeting with the current U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. During the diplomatic tea and cake, the 95-year-old royal chose to wear a pink Stewart Parvin long-sleeved floral dress. She paired it with strings of pearl necklaces and a pair of earrings, along with white gloves and a pink hat.

The British monarch looked pretty in pink and stood out as she posed for a photo with the U.S. President and the First Lady, who both wore muted colours. According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, her choice of dress for the occasion could be a nod to Lilibet as it included lilies among the pattern of flowers.

"We rarely see the Queen in prints. When she does opt for prints, they are floral. Her typical standard is bold solid colors when making public appearances to ensure that the waiting public can see her from afar," Schofield told Insider adding, "Knowing that these photos would be splashed all over American media, the dress could most certainly be a wink to her great-grandchild. What a thoughtful and creative gesture."

The President and First Lady join Her Majesty for tea in the State Apartments at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/X2EKGDpoJd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 13, 2021

The Jardine brooch the queen wore could also be a nod to the American Star-Spangled Banner. This is likely because she met with the Bidens, but it could reportedly also be a tribute to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to America last year after they stepped down as senior royals. They have now settled at their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California as a family of four and with their two rescued dogs.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden revealed that he invited Queen Elizabeth II to the White House after she asked what it is like there. He told her "it's magnificent but it's a lot of people." He also said the royal "was very gracious."

This is not the first time that royal fans believed Queen Elizabeth II paid tribute to Lilibet Diana at the G7 Summit. They think that the Millet Brooch she wore during a visit to the Eden Project is to show her happiness at the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby daughter. The piece of jewellery was a gift from the President of the Republic of Botswana, a country that holds special meaning for the couple.