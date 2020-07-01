Queen Elizabeth II usually spends her summer holidays with the rest of the British royal family at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, however, like many of her plans and engagements, the visit also stands cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The queen, who typically spends August and September at her 50,000-acre estate in Aberdeenshire in Balmoral, can't travel to the property because of restrictions on moving between England and Scotland imposed in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The British monarch has been isolating with husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle since the outbreak of novel coronavirus in March.

However, the 94-year-old may still go to the sprawling estate with her husband if the travel restrictions are eased. They might even take a private helicopter in order to reduce the risk of exposure to the deadly virus, reports Mail Online. Meanwhile, the queen's official residence Buckingham Palace declined to comment on her travel plans.

The news comes amid reports that people are using the grounds of her Balmoral estate as a toilet and leaving wet wipes behind since public bathrooms at the property remain closed because of the lockdown, as reported by CNN.

"Disappointed to see so many wipes discarded on the Estate today. Next to paths and monuments. Please remember there are no public toilets open for miles around at the moment," the estate's social media handler wrote on Twitter alongside pictures of litter on the ground of the castle.

The Twitter handle also posted specific instructions that people who want to relieve themselves outside on the grounds should do so at least 30 metres from lochs or streams. It also advised people to plan ahead when heading out to enjoy a local area or else take their litter away with them.

"Whilst toilets are closed. If you need to pee, please do so at least 30 metres from lochs or streams. If you need to defecate, do so as far away as possible from buildings, paths, water courses and farm animals. Bury faeces in a shallow hole and replace the turf," the instructions read.