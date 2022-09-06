A royal author warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that Queen Elizabeth II will ultimately strip them of their royal titles given their alleged continued attacks against the royal family.

Duncan Larcombe, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," said that there will surely come a time when Her Majesty will say "enough is enough Harry and Meghan. Good luck with your new life but we have to take this away." He claimed that it is "inevitable" that the 96-year-old British monarch will have "no more choice" but to do so.

However, he explained that removing the couple's Duke and Duchess titles "isn't blindly going to make any difference." Speaking with Mark Dolan on GB News, the biographer said, "In Meghan's magazine interview, there was a point in where she was referred to a 'Princess' and that was not even corrected. The Queen is a head of an organisation. She is the boss."

Larcombe added, "She had to sack Prince Andrew although she didn't take away his title of 'Prince' or Duke of York, and she had to intervene historically with Harry and Meghan, wishing them well, but taking away HRH."

The biographer also accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of capitalising on their royal status. Calling Queen Elizabeth II "head of the organisation," he said she "has to act because Harry and Meghan are simply selling the royal brand."

"Why on earth are we still calling them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? That doesn't make sense and I don't think they should be allowed to use it," he added.

Larcombe's statements came amid reports that Queen Elizabeth II has been urged by "the highest levels of the Firm" to banish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the monarchy "once and for all." There are also reports that Prince William is leading the push to have the couple stripped of their titles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal life in 2020 and now live in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.