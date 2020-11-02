Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were last seen in the UK in March 2020. It was hoped that the former royals will return with their son Archie this Christmas. However, this may not be the case as the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex might be spending the holiday season in the US.

The Sunday Times' royal correspondent Roya Nikkah revealed the news. It is said that the decision was made after Meghan Markle's privacy trial against a British tabloid was postponed until next autumn. It is said that Sussex's decision to not return to the UK for Christmas might become a reason for "sadness" for the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II who was looking forward to meet her youngest great-grandchild.

Archie has not met his family back in the UK in almost a year. He was last seen in the country in November 2019 before the couple headed to Canada. As per the royal expert Prince Harry and Meghan had originally planned to return in December for the trial that was scheduled for January. However, the plans have been altered after the duchess made a plea to the court to postpone the trial and it was accepted. Meanwhile, there is no news about how the Sussexes plan to celebrate Christmas.

"They haven't finalised any plans for what they are doing over the festive period, but Covid restrictions will need to be taken into account," a spokesperson of the couple told the outlet.

It is not only the queen who is said to be disheartened at the moment, but Archie's grandfather Prince Charles is also "very sad." Archie was a few months old when Harry and Meghan took him away from the UK. The British royal family has seen very little of the seventh in the line of succession to the British throne, who is now 18 months old.

As it appears that it is highly unlikely for the Sussexes to return this year to the UK for Christmas, and members of the royal family are not very thrilled about it.

"The Prince of Wales enjoyed popping into Frogmore Cottage to see his youngest grandchild and is sad that he hasn't seen him for so long. He has missed much of his development since he is now growing up in the USA," a friend of the couple told Daily Mail.

It is said that everyone in their family misses Archie, who is now living with his parents at an £11million nine-bedroom mansion in Montecito, California. "Other members of the family are very sad at not seeing him. Everyone really misses Archie – they feel it's particularly sad for the Queen and Prince Philip," the source added.

Meanwhile, Christmas celebrations for the British Royal family may not be the same this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and restrictions related to it. They may not follow all the traditions and customs they usually do.