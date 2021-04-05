Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles made a display of unity with a joint walk on the occasion of Easter, amid reports that the mother-son duo had differences over how to react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, took to its social media accounts to share a picture of the queen walking alongside her eldest son on the grounds of Frogmore House, which is located near the Windsor Castle where the monarch couple has been staying.

? The Queen and The Prince of Wales enjoy a walk in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor.



This image is one of two released to mark the Easter weekend. Head over to @ClarenceHouse to see the second photograph.



? Chris Jackson/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/WAcVMzVAjI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 2, 2021

In the pictures, the monarch and the heir apparent were pictured smiling without their face masks, becoming the second occasion when the Queen has been spotted not following the precautionary measure since getting fully vaccinated for coronavirus.

The Queen and Prince Charles' photocall comes as the Easter celebrations were cancelled for the second time amid the coronavirus pandemic. The British monarch usually spends Easter distributing specially minted coins in red-and-white purses at Westminster Abbey to recognise outstanding Christian service. The packets were sent via mail last year, for the first time since the tradition started in 600 AD.

In a note accompanying the coin gifts she sent to 190 recipients this year, the 94-year-old wrote: "I am sure you will be sad, as I am, that present circumstances make it impossible for that service to take place. I hope however that this Maundy Gift will remind you for years to come that your efforts have been truly appreciated."

Read more Queen faces public without mask in first engagement since getting second COVID-19 jab

This is the first time the Queen has been pictured with Prince Charles since they went into isolation upon the outbreak of novel coronavirus in March last year. This is also their first joint appearance since Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview, in which the Sussexes made a number of allegations against the palace apart from criticising Prince Charles himself.

A source had told Us Weekly last month that the Queen and Prince Charles had "very different plans for how to respond" to the interview, While Charles "wanted to rebuke every claim" made by his son and daughter-in-law, the Queen "wanted to take a more modest approach."

The heir to the throne "especially wanted to make a statement" against the claims that an unknown member of the royal family was concerned about the skin colour of their unborn son, but he was "overruled by other members of the family." The statement that finally came out read: "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."