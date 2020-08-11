Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip recently moved to their verdure Balmoral estate residence after isolating themselves for four months in Windsor Castle. Lockdown restrictions seem to be easing out for the 94-year-old monarch and 99-year-old Prince Philip too as they received their first-ever visitors in months.

According to Daily Mail, the queen and her husband who spent several months away from the family and celebrated several occasions in isolation were finally able to meet some of their family members as soon as they shifted to their Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, in Scotland. Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II was spotted strolling at the grounds of her verdure property, walking her dogs.

She appears to be joined by Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, and their children, Lady Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12. It seems to be like the royals are taking their traditional summer break together.

The queen was reportedly seen casually dressed up in a tartan skirt, a blue gilet, and a bright red top. She paired it with a headscarf and sunglasses.

Nevertheless, this year, the queen will continue to maintain social distancing even during the visits from her loved ones. It is said that the family members will not stay in the castle, where the queen and Prince Philip reside. They will be lodging in other properties in the grounds of the estate. However, they will meet up for outdoor activities such as walks and horse riding at the verdure lands of their vast estate.

According to Hello, the Scottish castle that is built on 50,000 acres hosts gorgeous landscapes, rivers, mountains, lochs, and woodland, gardens. As per the report, the Cambridge family is expected to arrive soon and join the monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Wessex family.

During this time of the year, they are expected to spend time as a family. The report reveals that apart from walking around exploring the vast estate, the royal children get the opportunity to fish in the rivers when they are at Balmoral Estate. There are plenty of ponies and horses that allow them to take horse riding lessons and hone their skills for the sport.

The lush gardens are an incredible place for the family to picnic and barbeque together. Streams and fountains allow the children to enjoy some water play in hot summer days. More so, it is nothing but an ideal summer holiday destination for the royals.

The queen and the duke arrived at their Scottish Highland property last week and are expected to stay until October. They will be joined by family members throughout their stay.