Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been living away from their official London residence Buckingham Palace since March. The couple is currently spending time in Balmoral Castle following which they will take a detour for a short stay to another royal residence before returning to Windsor Palace.

According to Hello, the queen and her husband do not have any plans to return to London yet. The royal couple has been isolating themselves in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the lockdown and it appears they will continue to live there for the most part of the year.

As per the report, Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh will continue to live in Balmoral estate until mid-September. After their summer vacation comes to an end in the Scottish Highlands, they will be heading to Sandringham House for a "private stay."

The big news was announced by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson in a statement. "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will depart Balmoral Castle during the week commencing 14 September to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate," the spokesperson said.

It was also announced that the couple will return to Windsor Castle in October. While there is no news about their return to Buckingham Palace, it is said that their London residence will be used for selected audiences and engagements.

"Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty's intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements. These plans will be kept under review and will, of course, be subject to all relevant guidance and advice," the statement continues.

In the meantime, the report reveals that Balmoral Castle will reopen for guided tours for the public on Oct. 3. Visitors will reportedly be able to enjoy daily tours of the "grounds and exhibitions" from early October.

The Balmoral Castle is the 94-year-old monarch's favourite of her many homes. The large estate is situated in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland and has been owned by the British royal family since 1852.

During their summer trip to Balmoral, the head of the state was finally able to reunite with her family. She was visited by Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and later on Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children.