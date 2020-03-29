For the first time in two years since Prince Philip retired from public duties, he and Queen Elizabeth II are spending time together at Windsor Castle. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the royal couple who have been married for 72 years together in quarantine. However, the heir to the throne, Prince Charles after his coronavirus diagnosis has been self-isolating at his Birkhall home in Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been living apart, communicating through phone calls and letters since the time he retired in 2017. The Duke of Edinburgh has made Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk his home. The monarch spends her working week at Buckingham Palace and returns to Windsor Castle, the residence where she is said to feel most at home, for the weekends.

However, the couple is now self-isolating together at Windsor. The queen will receive Holy Communion in the private apartments on Sunday, Daily Mail reports. This news come at a time when church services have been cancelled across the UK.

The Queenâ€™s carriage horses are turned out at Hampton Court Palace, where they will remain whilst they are not required for official duties.



There are two types of carriage horse - Cleveland Bays & Windsor Greys. All the horses are named by The Queen.



Meanwhile, giving an update on the monarch's health Buckingham Palace said she is in good health. But, the staffing at Windsor Castle has been kept minimum so that the queen does not come in contact with anyone who maybe carrying the virus. She is completely avoiding her favourite hobby of horse-riding as it would mean groomsmen working in the stables., the queen wants no member of staff should be working if it can be avoided.

But, Prince Charles is self-isolating at his Birkhall home in Balmoral. To keep him company, the 71-year-old has red squirrels coming up to the door of his Scottish sitting room, according to an insider.

"The Prince keeps nuts on his desk and likes to feed the red squirrels who come up to see him. He's keeping well and this connection to nature is a great source of comfort to him," a well-placed source revealed. Charles is patron of the Red Squirrel Survival Trust.

Clarence House has updated that the father-of-two is in good spirits despite testing positive for the virus last week. Charles continues to work out of his sitting room. The prince who receives a green box of official papers, is receiving the same via email.