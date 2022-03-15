Queen Elizabeth II opted out of joining the other royals at the Commonwealth Day service so she could be there for Prince Philip's memorial later this month.

The 95-year old's frail health has everyone worried that she would not be able to attend public engagements in the long run. She recently pulled out of Monday's service at Westminster Abbey following a series of health scares.

Now there are concerns that the British monarch might not be there for her husband's memorial service on March 29. She is said to be so frail that she can no longer walk her corgis. It has reportedly been six months since she last walked them around Windsor Castle.

She had made the last-minute decision to not join the Commonwealth Day service last week Friday and asked Prince Charles to represent her instead. However, royal biographer Ingrid Seward claimed that Queen Elizabeth II is only choosing her engagements wisely. She opted out of the service because she is "determined" to make the thanksgiving service for her late husband.

"It would have been a huge wrench to miss the Commonwealth Day service but she is facing a dilemma these days where she must choose her engagements wisely," she told the Mirror

"She will be very determined to make the Duke of Edinburgh's Thanksgiving service later this month, which will be of incredible importance to her considering his funeral was so scaled back. Her Majesty, I believe, is very like her mother, who was reluctant to use a wheelchair, so in her advancing years it's about projecting herself as much as possible for the big occasions," Seward added.

The author of "Prince Philip Revealed" also claimed that Queen Elizabeth II, at her age, "really can't sit for any length of time" and the Commonwealth Day service are usually long. Likewise, the monarch likely does not want to "risk all of that walking and sitting at the Commonwealth Day service in order to be able to go to Prince Philip's memorial."