While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are focused on establishing their new life after splitting from the British royal family, Queen Elizabeth II is hoping that the Megxit drama is over already. A source has revealed that the queen is hurt with their decision and do not want it to impact the monarchy that was established centuries ago.

Moving forward, it is said that the queen is expected to resolve and wrap up the whole issue as soon as possible, according to Vanity Fair. A source told the publication that Queen Elizabeth II might appear supportive at the outside, but at a personal level, the exit has been "hurtful for her."

"She generally doesn't want to talk about it. The queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it is damaging to the monarchy and on a personal level, I think this has been rather hurtful for her. She has got to the point where she doesn't want to think about it anymore, she just wants it over and done with," a source confirmed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their exit at the start of the year 2020. The couple stated their desire to start a new financially independent life. This was followed by an emergency summit that included the queen, Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William. Decisions were made and terms for the couples' new arrangement were formed.

As per the latest update, the couple is banned from using the word "royal" in their brand and labels. This prohibits them from using their well-established brand name "Sussex Royal." While some believe this could change everything for the non-royals, others think this gives Harry and Meghan a chance to start afresh.

Nevertheless, the queen may have banned them from using their brand name, but she has allowed them to keep their titles. It is believed that by allowing the Sussexes to keep their titles, the queen has left the door open for the younger royals to return to the family as and when they want.