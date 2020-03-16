Queen Elizabeth II will be on-duty despite the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. Contrary to the reports, the 93-year-old monarch will return to Buckingham Palace on Monday after spending the weekend in Windsor Castle.

Saturday Queen Elizabeth II was spotted being driven out of her official London residence and moving to her countryside residence in Berkshire. The news led to rumours that the queen was fleeing Buckingham Palace as the COVID-19 spread worsens across the globe and in the UK. However, the latest report not only shuts down the rumours but also confirms the monarch's return.

According to Daily Mail, it was her usual weekend getaway at Windsor Castle and she will be returning to Buckingham Palace to resume her duties as head of state. In addition, one senior aide has confirmed that the queen has no plans to abandon her ancestral London residence over coronavirus fears.

"I fully expect the royal standard will be flying at Buckingham Palace tomorrow as it does usually," the source said.

Previously, The Sun reported that the queen is keeping in good health, but the palace plans to move her to Windsor Castle as a precautionary measure.

"The Palace hosts a constant stream of visitors including politicians and dignitaries from around the world," the publication wrote. This could be one reason why the "staff are a bit panicky over coronavirus."

The palace reportedly houses 500 staff members. As for Windsor, there are only 100 staff members. Meanwhile, the palace had planned garden parties for 30,000 guests in May and June. It seems that these events will be either cancelled or postponed until things across the globe settle down.

Covid-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a newly discovered virus coronavirus. The epidemic began in December 2019 in Wuhan, China and has gradually become a global threat. The fatal pneumonia-like disease spreads through human contact and has claimed more than 6500 lives worldwide.

In the UK, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,140 and the total number of deaths to 21.