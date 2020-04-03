Even though Queen Elizabeth II is off her royal duties during the coronavirus outbreak, she is making sure to keep the spirits high for those who are fighting at the frontline in the war against COVID-19. As a part of the #Clapforourcarers campaign, the queen's residence Windsor Castle was lit up blue.

In the second consecutive week, Queen Elizabeth II showed her support for Clap for our Carers campaign and honoured the National Health Service staff who work tirelessly to provide care and treatment to the patients and prevent further spread of the virus. This week, the head of the state's current resident Windsor Castle was lit up in blue when the entire nation came together to appreciate the efforts of the UK's workers carrying out their duties during the time of lockdown to make life for others easier.

The photo of the lit-up Round Tower at Windsor Castle was shared on the Royal family's social media account. "The Round Tower at Windsor Castle turned blue tonight, as we joined the nation to mark our appreciation for all of the UK's key workers. Flag of United Kingdom #clapforcarers #thankfulthursday," the caption reads alongside the photo.

The Round Tower at Windsor Castle turned blue tonight, as we joined the nation to mark our appreciation for all of the UKâ€™s key workers. ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§#clapforcarers #thankfulthursday pic.twitter.com/NV712x3vqR — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 2, 2020

The queen and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh shifted their base to Windsor Castle last week. The royal couple is staying together in their English county residence of Berkshire as advised by the UK government amid the coronavirus outbreak . The queen decamped from Buckingham Palace which is the queen's official residence and place of several royal engagements.

The queen joined thousands of UK residents who stepped out on their balconies and doorsteps at 8:00 pm to show their appreciation for the health and other essential public service workers that are helping the nation to keep going in the times of shutdown.

Last week, the royal family released a video showing staff clapping from the royal household. Following this, the royal Twitter account has shared multiple stories celebrating the courage of essential service workers.

As of Thursday, the UK has reported more than 33,000 confirmed cases and more than 2900 deaths due to coronavirus.