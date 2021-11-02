Queen Elizabeth II has been passing her time by driving around Windsor Castle as she continues to rest upon doctors' advice.

According to a report in Mail Online, the 95-year-old was spotted behind the wheel on Monday in her green Jaguar that she uses to ferry her beloved corgis for a morning walk on the Berkshire estate. Sporting sunglasses and a floral headscarf, the Queen looked happy and healthy and concentrated on her driving as she left via a rear exit of the castle.

The pictures of the monarch driving around potentially eased the concerns of her followers who were left worried after her hospital stay last month for "preliminary investigations." She also had to miss the recent COP26 conference in Glasgow, sparking further concerns about her health.

Royal sources said that the monarch has decided to strictly follow the medical advice, though she has a particular motivation behind it. She wants to be fit for Remembrance Sunday and has vowed not to miss the service at the Cenotaph on November 14, even though it includes hours of standing up.

A palace source explained, "That's just unmissable, as far as the Queen is concerned. It is one of her most sacred duties."

She has also continued to carry out some virtual engagements and recorded a welcome message for the COP26 conference. She did have to cancel her appearances at a number of important events as she recovers from the unknown ailment, but she is still going through her daily red boxes of government documents.

Meanwhile, constitutional experts have expressed concerns about whether the British royal family is prepared for a situation where the Queen becomes unable to fulfil the basic role of a Head of State. Buckingham Palace has said that her medical team is simply taking "sensible precautions," and Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday described her as being in 'good form' when they spoke last week. However, the concerns about her health still persist, especially due to the secrecy with which the palace handled it in the initial days.