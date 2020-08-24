Queen Elizabeth II moved out of her official London home Buckingham Palace earlier in March when coronavirus pandemic started. It appears she will not be returning to her permanent residence and continue to camp in one of her countryside homes.

The 94-year-old monarch decamped Buckingham Palace upon government advisory during the COVID-19 outbreak. Along with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II moved to her ancestral home Windsor Castle. In early August, the head of the state made another shift and headed to her summer home in Scottish estates, Balmoral Castle.

According to The Times (via Mirror), the queen may not be returning to Buckingham Palace this year. Typically, she returns to London after spending the summer at Balmoral castle every year. However, she is expected to move back to Windsor Castle where she and Duke of Edinburgh have been isolating themselves since March 19.

Nevertheless, the monarch will be commuting back and forth from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace for official duties. This remains her longest absence from her official residence since her enthronement in 1952.

At Windsor Castle, she will be staying with her intimate "bubble" of household staff that has been serving her since the start of the lockdown. This is done to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection as their age puts the couple at high risk.

"There is a desire to get Buckingham Palace up and running again as a working palace, but only if all the relevant advice suggests that it is appropriate to do so," a source revealed.

It is believed that arrangements are being made for the queen to safely resume duties at her office. However, she will continue to live at Windsor Castle and not return to Buckingham Palace until coronavirus risk is reduced.

Meanwhile, the queen finally met her family at her Balmoral estate earlier this month after months of isolating herself with her husband. During their visit to Scottish highlands Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank joined the couple for stay. Meanwhile, the heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall are staying at Birkhall home and the Cambridge family is residing in their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.