Before Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle became royalty, Queen Elizabeth II was the epitome of royal fashion for decades. Staying true to her reputation, the British monarch opted for a colour block dress for her latest engagement, proving that she is still the queen of fashion.

The 93-year-old donned a colour block magenta-and-purple shift dress to receive the Order of St John's first-ever Service Medal in Gold during an audience with Professor Mark Compton, Lord Prior of the Order of St John, earlier this week. The Order of St John is a Royal Order of Chivalry first constituted by the Royal Charter from Queen Victoria in 1888.

Apart from her bold fashion choice, the queen made another statement by going gloveless for a handshake with Professor Compton during the event held at Buckingham Palace, amid worries about the spread of coronavirus. While the matriarch along with other royal family members practiced the precautions against the deadly pandemic during Commonwealth Service held at Westminster Abbey as well as an investiture ceremony at the palace, she let go of the gloves while accepting the honour from the professor on Wednesday.

A senior Palace source told Mail Online that the queen was determined to set an example by "keeping calm and carrying on" until there was "compelling advice to the contrary."

A picture of the monarch shaking hands with Prof. Compton was shared on the royal family's Instagram account with the caption: "The Queen is Sovereign Head of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem. The Order today is perhaps most well-known for its role with St John Ambulance and the St John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem, as well as delivering first aid, healthcare and support services in over 30 countries around the world through St John International."

For the occasion, the queen paired her vibrant-hued dress with a layered pearl necklace, matching earrings, black leather block heels, and also wore a diamond brooch. Interestingly, the late Princess Diana had worn very similar outfits during her visits to Hong Kong and Kuwait in 1989.

In fact, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex also wore a colour block outfit in similar shades of red and purple when she was pregnant with Archie while visiting Birkenhead with Prince Harry, reports Harper's Bazaar.

The British royals have been making bold and bright colour choices this spring. While Kate Middleton wore different shades of green during her recent visit to Ireland with Prince William, Meghan was spotted wearing bright red, green, and blue ensembles during her last royal engagements in London. The former actress along with Harry will cease to be working royal by Tuesday, March 31.