Amid concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was spotted wearing gloves at a royal engagement on Tuesday. At an investiture ceremony, the 93-year-old monarch wore long gloves prompting speculations she was taking precautions against the epidemic.

According to CNN, the investiture ceremony pictures show her wearing cream coloured gloves which were absent during previous investitures. It is said that the photos from previous ceremonies showed that it is not normal for Queen Elizabeth II to wear gloves while awarding honours. However, Buckingham Palace has shut down the rumours saying that it is not unusual for the queen to wear gloves for public engagements.

The investiture ceremonies take place at Buckingham Palace and a member of the British royal family gives medals to people who have been awarded honours for their contribution to society. During these ceremonies, the queen comes in close contact with the people. It involves shaking hands and also securing medals to their uniforms.

On Tuesday, the queen awarded MBE to Harry Billinge, who is a D-Day veteran and dedicated much of his life to charity work for British soldiers who died at Normandy. Apart from MBE, Billinge, who has been working towards the charitable causes for more than 60 years also holds France's highest award, the Legion d'Honneur for his charity work.

The Queen presented Harry Billinge with an MBE today.



The D-Day veteran raised Â£1 for every British soldier who died at Normandy to help fund a @normandymtrust memorial.



â€˜I am choked beyond measure to think I have got an MBE. I donâ€™t deserve it.â€™ We disagree, Harry.ðŸŽ– pic.twitter.com/u7jCEa7Viw March 3, 2020

On Wednesday, soon after she sparked speculations about coronavirus scare, she was seen greeting the guests bare-handed at the Buckingham Palace. She shook hands with people amid fears of fast-spreading viral fever.

So far, there have been 87 cases reported of coronavirus in the UK, as we write this. According to BBC, 80 cases were confirmed in England, three in Scotland, three in Northern Ireland, and one in Wales. As for the global numbers, close to 95, 000 cases worldwide have been reported.

The deadly virus is said to be highly contagious for the treatment of which the patient is kept in isolation during recovery. The transmission of the virus occurs by simply coming in contact with an infected person's secretions or by touching something that an infected person may have touched.

While the scientists are still working to develop its cure, it is said that frequently washing your hands and sanitising your surroundings can keep you safe from getting infected by coronavirus which has flu-like symptoms, but without proper treatment can turn fatal.