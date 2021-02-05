Queen Elizabeth II recently suffered tragic losses in her personal life, as she bid farewell to two of her close and longtime friends.

It was announced on Thursday that Samuel George Armstrong Vestey, a royal courtier and one of the richest men in the United Kingdom, passed away at the age of 79. The cause of his death hasn't yet been revealed, reports People magazine.

Lord Vestey's death comes nine weeks after his wife, Lady Vestey, died "suddenly but peacefully" in her sleep at the age of 71. The couple who had been married for 40 years shared three children, while Lord Vestey is also father to two children from his previous marriage to Kathryn Eccles.

When Prince Philip rescued fashion guru who suffered wardrobe mulfunction at royal dinner Read more

The couple formed an integral part of the Queen's racing circles. Lord Vestey served as Master of the Horse to the Sovereign for nearly two decades, under which he was responsible for managing the royal stables and the monarch's horses. He also served as a chairman at Cheltenham Racecourse, and often sat beside the Queen during the carriage procession to Royal Ascot.

He was the third Baron of Vestey and held his family seat at the 6,000-acre Stowell Park Estate in Gloucestershire. He was part of the family dynasty which founded and still runs the multinational corporation Vestey Holdings. The food business which also owns the Dewhurst the Butchers chain made him one of Britain's richest men with a £750million fortune.

The Queen appointed him Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in her 2009 Birthday Honours, and later promoted him to Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) in December 2018, on the occasion of him relinquishing his appointment as Master of the Horse. He was appointed as a permanent Lord-in-waiting to The Queen in August 2019.

Lady Vestey was also a member of the queen's inner circle, known for her love for horses. She was one of the few people who were friends with both Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and was named godmother to their second son Prince Harry in 1985. She was a guest at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018 as well as Prince William's nuptials to Kate Middleton in April 2011.

Lord Vestey's title and his Stowell Park Estate will now be inherited by his eldest son William Vestey. The 37-year-old, a close friend of Prince William, has already been working for the family business. His wife Violet Henderson, a Contributing Editor for British Vogue, will be the new Lady Vestey.