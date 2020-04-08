As the brave NHS workers continue to fearlessly and tirelessly battle against coronavirus at the frontline, people and organisations are coming together to support them in the fight. One of the Queen's dressmakers has joined the league of people helping NHS staff and frontline workers during the global crisis.

Stewart Parvin, a British fashion designer is now producing scrubs for one of the hospitals in the country. Parvin is best known for his couture gowns and designing clothes for the members of the royal family.

On Tuesday, he tweeted: "Thanks to a fabulous fabric donation by the wonderful Anita at Classic Textiles on the Goldhawk Road, and some of our girls volunteering their time to sew, we are now producing scrubs for Frimley Park Hospital... very happy to offer what little help we can to our fabulous NHS."

The post comes with a picture of rolls of fabric that they acquired to sew scrubs for the hospital workers. The fabric colours are carefully chosen to suit the professional uniforms of healthcare workers.

Parvin has been designing clothes for the royal family since 2007. He has designed attire for Queen Elizabeth II. In addition, he designed the queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall's wedding day silk gown that she wore on during her wedding ceremony in 2011.

In March 2016, the queen honoured the British designer with the Royal Victorian Order in honour of his personal service to the monarch and members of her family.

According to Hello, Parvin's Motcomb Street boutique remains close since Tuesday, March 24. The announcement was made by the couturier on his official Twitter account.

"We will continue to bring you images of our beautiful Spring/Summer Couture Womenswear Collection during this uncertain time. However, we are still available for phone consultations & if you wish to discuss anything from the current collection or speak with Stewart about ideas for future orders, we are only a call or email away. We hope everyone remains safe during this time, best wishes Team SP x," the tweet read.

Parvin has joined the league of other British designers who have shifted focus to contribute to the cause and provide PPE material to the hospitals. According to Vogue UK, Phoebe English along with Holly Fulton and Bethany Williams have formed Emergency Designer Network committed to fulfil the demand of PPE essentials during the time of coronavirus.

"We're just a small group of fashion people trying to use all our contacts to help," said English. "We don't need to wait for slow overseas supply chains, we just need to get a dedicated UK network in place."

As of Tuesday, the UK has more than 50,000 coronavirus cases and more than 6,000 deaths.