Queen Elizabeth II may have to postpone her royal Christmas celebrations slightly this year. As per the latest report, the delay may come as a result of the upcoming general election in the UK.

Every year, the Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the British royal family move to Sandringham estate for the celebration. Situated in Norfolk, England, this Elizabethan manor is well-known as a place where Windsors have been spending their Christmas holidays for decades.

It is said that the queen usually travels to the family home—where her grandfather George V and father George VI—died, on the Thursday before Christmas Day after hosting a family lunch for the royals at Buckingham Palace. This allows her to supervise the preparations for the much-awaited holiday with the family.

However, this year, she may have to bend a few rules and traditions because 10 Downing Street has announced if Boris Johnson will return as Prime Minister, he would request the queen to give a speech on the day of State Opening of Parliament.

The big announcement was made on the Government of UK's official website in a press release. As per the statement, the new Parliament will meet on Tuesday, December 17 when the speaker of the parliament will be elected and the members will take part in the swearing-in ceremony. This will be followed by the State Opening of Parliament and the queen's speech, if Boris Johnson returns as PM on Friday, December 19. It was further revealed that the event will reportedly take place with "reduced ceremonial elements" due to early elections and the "proximity of the State Opening to Christmas."

"If there is a change of Government following the Election it is anticipated that the Queen's Speech would be in January on a more usual timetable; but this would be a matter for the incoming administration," the statement said.

Both, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles are expected to attend the ceremony with reduced regalia. Usually, the 93-year-old monarch spends Christmas and the remaining winters at her ancestral home and returns to London only in February. However, she may have to rearrange her plans this year whatever the outcome of the elections might be.

Meanwhile, it is confirmed that Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be joining the royals for Christmas, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Archie will remain away in the US.