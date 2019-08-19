Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reportedly had their hearts set on Windsor Castle before moving in to Frogmore Cottage. The royal couple wanted to live with Harry's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. However, the Queen refused the request.

After their wedding in May 2018, Harry and Meghan were living at their Kensington Palace apartment, Nottingham Cottage. They were neighbours with Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It is reported that Harry and Meghan asked the Queen if they could live in Windsor Castle along with their grandparents, but the Queen decided against it. The Queen and Prince Philip spend most of the time in Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth felt that Windsor Castle wasn't the ideal place to start a young family, The Times reports.

Windsor Castle holds a special place for the Sussexes, as their royal wedding was held in St George's Chapel in May 2018. The couple's baby, Archie Harrison, was also christened at the same chapel in June.

"There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things," said Hugo Vickers, a royal author and a deputy lord lieutenant of Berkshire.

He added that the Windsor Castle wouldn't have been the right place for Prince Harry and Meghan to start their family life along with their baby.

Instead of letting the couple move in to Windsor Castle, the Queen gifted Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage, which is an official royal residence. The cottage is located in the grounds of Frogmore House, a royal estate that was built in 1801.

The huge five-bedroom cottage lies just south of Windsor Castle. It recently got an estimated 2.4 million pound makeover. Frogmore Cottage is reportedly the Queen's favourite home. The renovations were funded by taxpayers' money, which resulted in widespread criticism as people felt they shouldn't have funded the home makeover.

The huge estate, in the grounds of which Windsor Castle is located, was purchased by King George III in 1792. It was a gift for his wife, Queen Charlotte. The royal family has since owned the estate.