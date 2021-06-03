Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made it a point to say only positive things about Queen Elizabeth II in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, their comments about the monarchy and the other members of the British royal family have deeply affected the monarch.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Harry's continued attacks on the royal family in his mental health series "The Me You Can't See" will have a profound impact on the Firm and his grandmother. He told the Daily Star: "The Sussexes' activities, when they've spoken out, have been very very damaging. There's no doubt about it."

Apart from criticising his upbringing in the royal family, Harry has also claimed that he was suggested to "play the game" to make his life easier. When asked if the Queen would have taken his comments personally, Fitzwilliams said she sympathises with Harry but would certainly not appreciate the way he is opening up about his feelings.

"She has realised how unhappy they were, but speaking out in the way they have is a totally different thing. The Queen will have found the way the Sussexes have handled things, I think, deplorable," he told the outlet.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Harry and Meghan want to return to the UK next year for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration, which can turn out to be a "fresh headache" for the royal family. Buckingham Palace on Wednesday announced a four-day celebration beginning June 2 next year to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

"Harry wants to be there. It is already causing a headache and is going to be very awkward. Where will they be positioned if they turn up? What events can they attend? Will we put them on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast?" a source told The Sun.

"This is a celebration for the Queen's 70 years of service to the nation and should not be overshadowed. There are now so many questions about what to do with Harry and Meghan," the insider added.