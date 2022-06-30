Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their children Archie and Lilibet to see the British royals during the Platinum Jubilee. Prince Charles was believed to have been emotional during his encounter with his grandchildren.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the U.K. earlier in June to join the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne. It was also an opportunity for them to finally personally introduce their daughter to the royals.

A royal source said that emotions were high during the meeting. The Prince of Wales was thrilled to see them and was especially "very emotional" to see Lilibet for the first time.

"He hadn't met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing," the insider told the Daily Mail.

It is unclear when or where Prince Charles met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter. The couple was believed to have dropped by at Clarence House ahead of their appearance at the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.

Aside from meeting Lilibet, the 73-year-old was reportedly also very happy to reunite with Archie. The young royal was only ten months old when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the U.K. and relocated to California in January 2020.

"The prince, of course, hasn't seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him," the royal source said.

Lilibet was born in California on June 4, 2021. The couple celebrated her first birthday with a picnic on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage. It is not known if the Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall were invited.

Aside from meeting Prince Charles, it is understood that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also brought Lilibet and Archie to visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle after the Trooping the Colour parade. There are no photos of Lilibet with the Queen to prove that the meeting actually took place, out of consideration for the 96-year-old's health. She reportedly did not feel good at that time.