Queen Elizabeth II has "reluctantly" reduced her workload after her recent hospitalisation, and even missed her Sunday church service which she rarely fails to attend. However, she is eager to return to work and wants to do it as early as this week.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the 95-year-old will have to agree to one condition if she gets back to work. She will have to take at least one relative along on her working visits. Either her children or grandchildren or their spouses will accompany her when she appears in public in the future, to avoid letting people down last minute in case of health scares.

This new arrangement will allow her to rest if she needs to without disappointing anyone with last-minute changes or cancellations, as there would still be a royal present at the event. This comes after she had to cancel her visit to Northern Ireland last week to mark the country's centenary year after her doctors' advice.

Working members of the royal family had already been attending more engagements with the monarch since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April this year. They will be more engaged in her day-to-day work from now on.

Her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are particularly interested in helping the Queen. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, who have reportedly been taking lessons from the monarch for their future roles, are "keen to provide any support they can" with her engagements.

The Queen will resume her work this weekend with "light duties." She was said to be already reading her official government red boxes and is expected to recuperate for the rest of the week.

Buckingham Palace has assured that the monarch's hospitalisation was for preliminary tests and she "remains in good spirits." However, a source told The Times that "she is knackered." Royal sources said that her private schedule has also been packed with "a constant flow of lunches and dinners with family and friends, because the Queen does not want to dine alone, while a courtier added that "it has been too much" for her.

Royal historian Huge Vickers said about her social life, "The problem is that the Queen does not want to disappoint people. She can say no to people, but by and large she doesn't. What you've got to do is pace her."

Sources also said that the palace aides may "discreetly keep an eye" on her late TV viewing habits as the devoted fan of BBC drama "Line of Duty" stays up late to watch the show. She also stayed up till after 11pm last month to watch British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu win the US Open.