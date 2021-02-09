The UK government introduced the furlough scheme last year to help companies at risk of going under due to the coronavirus pandemic. The grant was legally used by Queen Elizabeth II's grandson-in-law, Mike Tindall, despite his millionaire status.

The World Cup-winning rugby star, who is married to the Queen's eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall, claimed government aid for his one-employee company Kimble Trading Ltd. The firm manages his speaking engagements, which dried up during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a report in The Sun, the company's accounts for the year ending March 31, 2020 filed in December last year read: "The outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent restrictions imposed have led to a number of events in 2020 being cancelled. The company has taken advantage of all available government aid in order to support the business and its employees through the crisis."

In the employees and directors section, the company lists its average number of employees during the year as 1. There is no illegality in Tindall's claim. However, he is being criticised for claiming the money earmarked for at-risk companies despite his personal wealth.

Conservative MP Nigel Mills said about the royal's action: "It's a bit rich for Mike Tindall to be taking money from the public purse."

Tindall lives with his wife Zara in her mother Princess Anne's 730-acre Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. The couple is expecting their third child soon. The 42-year-old previously told The Times about his financial status: "You always worry about money. I was very fortunate that I had a couple of ambassadorial roles, so you know there's money coming in, but sponsorships won't last forever."

"You've got to plan and now with a third on the way and what's coming down the line in terms of school bills, fees to pay," added the former England rugby captain who also hosts a podcast "The Good, The Bad And The Rugby." His royal wife, an equestrian and an Olympian, also earns money from sponsorships and other ventures.

Tindall is not the only public figure who has claimed the taxpayers' money under the scheme. Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney, Sir Richard Branson, and Sir Philip Green have also been criticised for filing for the grant.

The furlough scheme granted 80 percent of employees' normal wages up to £2,500 per month and has so far cost taxpayers an estimated £50billion. The employees were not allowed to work during this period, with employers only having to contribute national insurance and pension costs.

It was replaced in September last year by the Job Support Scheme, which is only for people working at businesses legally required to close. Official figures showed that the scheme, which ends at the end of April, had reached £46.4billion before Christmas.