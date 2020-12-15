Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has a number of new family members coming her way. The British royal will become an aunt to three new children next year.

According to multiple reports, the Duchess' sister, Pippa Middleton, is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews. The news was first reported by Page Six, which quoted a source: "Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted."

Pippa's kid will be the third niece/nephew that Kate will welcome into the family next year. Princess Eugenie, cousin to Prince William, announced in September that she is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in early 2021. Another of William's cousins, Zara Tindall, recently announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Mike Tindall.

Pippa and James, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first son Arthur in 2018. She gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital - the same place where her sister and brother-in-law William welcomed all three of their children.

The column writer has kept her private life out of the spotlight but revealed in a previous interview that her baby is also her gym buddy.

"Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him," she wrote in an article in September last year.

"I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers," she added.

Meanwhile, Mike Tindall revealed on his "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" podcast that Zara is expecting their third baby after two devastating miscarriages. "It's been a pretty good week for me. We had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way," the athlete said.

The couple, who are parents to six-year-old Mia Tindall and two-year-old Lena Tindall, previously revealed that the Queen's eldest granddaughter had suffered two miscarriages.

"Z is very good, always careful because of things that have happened in the past. And yeah, really looking forward to it," Mike said while announcing the good news.