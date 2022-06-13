The Platinum Jubilee is said to be a sad reminder for Cheryl about the state of her career a decade ago, when she used to perform in front of large crowds including during Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

The recent celebration of Her Majesty's 70th year on the throne has reportedly left the former "Girls Aloud" singer teary-eyed and reassessing her career. It reminded her of that time she sang with Gary Barlow at the palace in 2012.

"It seems like yesterday when Cheryl was performing with Gary Barlow at the palace – it really was one of the highlights of her career," a source told Heat magazine.

"So, this Jubilee was quite bittersweet, because for Cheryl, it was a reminder of how much her life has changed," the insider added.

It is said that the "decade in-between has been tough, with highs and lows." Even though her son Bear, with Liam Payne, is "by far the best thing that's happened to her, she feels like there have been some mistakes and missed opportunities."

The source claimed that the singer sometimes wishes that "she could wave a magic wand to go back and change a few things in order to make her life pan out differently."

Cheryl was believed to be at the height of her popularity as the nation's sweetheart after her appearance at the Diamond Jubilee. She became a mum for the first time in 2017 and that was when things reportedly changed.

Her relationships did not work out, including with the former "One Direction" singer, and her career has also not taken off. The insider claimed that Cheryl's "biggest regret is her career – she's still baffled by how she went from being on such a high to where she is at the moment."

The source said, "She knows everyone has their 15 minutes, and that it's tough to stay at the top, but her plan had been focused on moving on from being just a pop star into song writing and artist management, as well as, TV work. But that hasn't really happened."

Cheryl is said to be "trying to rebuild over the last six months." She "wants once last chance to reboot her career" and also find someone she can share her life with.