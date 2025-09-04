After six years of near silence, Hollow Knight: Silksong finally has a confirmed release date, and it's arriving sooner than expected.

The long-awaited sequel from Australian indie studio Team Cherry will launch globally on Thursday, 4 September 2025. It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC, with day-one access for Xbox Game Pass users.

What is Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Silksong began as a downloadable content (DLC) expansion for 2017's critically acclaimed Hollow Knight, but the project soon grew into a full sequel. The original game followed a silent protagonist known only as the Knight, who explored the ruined underground world of Hallownest.

The sequel shifts the focus to Hornet, a character from the first game who was once a princess of Hallownest. Players will now explore Pharloom, a fallen kingdom with its own dangers, enemies, and environments.

When Is It Coming Out?

After years of speculation, Team Cherry announced that Hollow Knight: Silksong will officially release on 4 September 2025. The release date follows a turbulent history of delays and retracted timelines.

An earlier release window of June 2023 had been promoted via Xbox's official X account, but this was later walked back by Team Cherry's publishing lead, Matthew Griffin. In 2024, Griffin confirmed development was still ongoing and gave no revised date, until now.

Has It Been in Development Hell?

Despite widespread rumours that Silksong had been caught in development hell, Team Cherry has dismissed the claims. In an interview published by Bloomberg, co-founder Ari Gibson explained the delays were not due to problems, but the result of a small team taking time to complete an ambitious project.

'It was never stuck or anything,' Gibson told Bloomberg. 'It's just the case that we're a small team, and games take a lot of time.'

Silksong was first shown to the public in February 2019, and the final release date was announced less than three weeks before launch. This timing has posed challenges for other developers, whose games scheduled for early September now face direct competition from one of the most wishlisted games on Steam.

How Much Will It Cost?

While official prices for console editions are still unknown, PC pricing has been widely reported based on recent listings. According to reliable leaker Billbil-Kun on Dealabs, Hollow Knight: Silksong will retail for around £16.75 (Approximately $21.15) on Steam in the UK.

Other expected PC price points include: US: £15.80 (approximately $19.99), Europe: £16.50 (approximately €19.50), Australia: £23.40 (approximately $29.50 AUD), and Canada: £20.80 (approximately $25.99 CAD).

Console prices, including Nintendo Switch and PlayStation editions, have not yet been confirmed. At this stage, there is no physical edition planned for any platform.

How Can I Play Hollow Knight: Silksong?

On release day, Silksong will be available across all major platforms. These include PC (Steam and GOG), Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (including Game Pass), PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The game will be digital-only at launch. No pre-orders have been confirmed, and purchasing options are expected to open closer to the release date.

Hollow Knight: Silksong's path from DLC to full game has been long and closely followed by fans. Team Cherry's silence for much of the development cycle led to growing tension online, especially given the game's early popularity on wishlists.

As of 04 September 2025, Silksong will finally be in players' hands, answering questions that have lingered since 2019, and bringing the story of Hornet into full focus.