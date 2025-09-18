Stefon Diggs, the 31-year-old NFL wide receiver, is suddenly the talk of the UK after rapper Cardi B confirmed that she is expecting a child with him. The revelation, made during an interview with CBS Mornings on 17 September 2025, has sparked global curiosity about Diggs, from his career and net worth to his romantic history prior to the Grammy-winning artist.

Who Is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Mar'sean Diggs was born on 29 November 1993 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He stands at 6 feet tall and weighs around 194 pounds. Known primarily as a wide receiver in American football, Diggs has built a strong reputation for his speed, precision and clutch performances.

Although already a well-established name in the United States sporting world, his relationship with Cardi B has propelled him into mainstream British media.

NFL Career Highlights

Diggs entered the National Football League in 2015 after being drafted in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings. He played with the Vikings until 2019 before being traded to the Buffalo Bills, where he rose to prominence as one of the league's most reliable wide receivers.

In 2024, Diggs had a brief stint with the Houston Texans, followed by a high-profile signing with the New England Patriots in 2025. Over his decade-long career, Diggs has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and is widely regarded as one of the most consistent receivers of his generation. His success on the field has translated into significant financial rewards and commercial gains.

Stefon Diggs' Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2025, Diggs' estimated net worth is around $60 million, or approximately £48 million. His wealth comes primarily from lucrative NFL contracts, with career earnings exceeding $130 million (approximately £104 million).

In March 2025, he signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $69 million (approximately £55 million), including $26 million (approximately £20.8 million) guaranteed. Beyond his salary, Diggs benefits from endorsement deals, which continue to grow alongside his rising public profile, now amplified by his relationship with Cardi B.

Relationship With Cardi B

Speculation about a relationship between Diggs and Cardi B began circulating in late 2024. The couple went public in May 2025, making appearances together at high-profile events, including a New York Knicks playoff game, that quickly gained media attention.

On 17 September 2025, Cardi B confirmed during an interview with CBS Mornings that she is pregnant with Diggs' child. The news has cemented their status as one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of the year.

The pairing has also sparked widespread media coverage in the UK, where Cardi B has a strong fanbase and where interest in celebrity-athlete relationships often capture public fascination.

Previous Relationships And Family Life

Before his relationship with Cardi B, Diggs was linked to several high-profile figures in entertainment and modelling. He has a daughter named Nova, born in October 2016, from a previous relationship with Tyler Marie, a Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter.

Despite speculation, there is no evidence that Diggs has ever been married. While he has occasionally faced public scrutiny regarding his personal life and paternity matters, official records show that he had no wife prior to his current relationship with Cardi B.