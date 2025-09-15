The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to captivate golf fans from September 26 to 28 at the iconic Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale, New York.

This prestigious biennial event pits the best golfers from the United States against top players from Europe in a thrilling team match-play competition.

Over three days, spectators can expect intense foursomes, four-ball, and singles matches, culminating in a battle for one of golf's most coveted trophies.

With practice rounds and an opening ceremony kicking off the excitement earlier in the week, the tournament promises unforgettable moments and fierce rivalry on one of America's toughest courses.

When Ryder Cup 2025 Starts

The Ryder Cup 2025 is set to take place from 26 to 28 September. The three-day tournament will feature foursomes and four-ball matches on the first two days, followed by 12 singles matches on the final day.

Practice rounds will be held on 23 and 24 September, with the opening ceremony taking place on 25 September. According to the official Ryder Cup schedule, the event is structured across five sessions over three days, allowing fans to follow all matches and enjoy a full spectrum of competitive golf.

The structure allows fans to follow all 28 matches, with live scoring available through official digital platforms. The tournament schedule is designed to provide an exciting combination of team and individual contests, ensuring every day offers competitive golf for spectators.

Where Ryder Cup 2025 is Being Played

Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, has been chosen as the venue for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Known for its challenging layout and historic significance, Bethpage Black previously hosted major championships, including the US Open and the PGA Championship.

The public course is recognised for its difficulty, particularly its long fairways and fast greens, which will test the skills of the competing players. Farmingdale is located on Long Island, providing accessible transport links and accommodation options for visiting fans.

The venue also offers amenities such as on-site parking, hospitality areas and designated viewing zones to enhance the spectator experience.

How to Get Ryder Cup Tickets 2025

Tickets for the Ryder Cup 2025 are available through the official Ryder Cup website and On Location, the PGA of America's official travel package provider. Options include single-day passes, multi-day tickets and premium hospitality packages that offer exclusive access to practice areas and VIP amenities.

Secondary market platforms such as SeatGeek and Ticketmaster also list tickets, with prices varying depending on demand and match day. Fans should ensure they purchase tickets from verified sources to avoid fraud.

Additionally, the PGA of America has announced promotional giveaways for local residents, offering free tickets to selected community members and fan engagement programmes. Planning ahead is recommended as demand is expected to be high.

Additional Tips for Fans

Visitors attending the Ryder Cup 2025 should consider arriving early to navigate parking and transport. Public transport links connect Bethpage Black to nearby towns and New York City.

Spectators can use official apps to access live scoring, player statistics and venue maps. The venue provides accessibility features for those with mobility needs, and safety protocols will be in place for a secure event.

Fans are advised to check official sources regularly for updates on ticket availability, event schedules and any changes to match times.