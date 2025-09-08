Floyd Mayweather Jr. now stands accused in a high-stakes fraud case amid claims he sold bogus access to Elon Musk through FaceTime and text.

A February 2025 court filing in Miami-Dade Circuit Court has brought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. into an unfolding legal storm. The plaintiff, businessman and digital artist Jayson Winer, also known as 'Mr. Black', alleges that Mayweather and his real estate associate Jona Rechnitz duped him out of £3.2 million ($4 million). Winer claims the pair promised exclusive FaceTime calls and communications with Elon Musk, tying into an elaborate 'cash-for-access' scheme.

Winer further asserts that the deal involved not just cash but also the surrender of luxury watches valued at over £128,000 ($160,000) and a further £16,000 ($20,000) in cash. Documents also allege that a courier, impersonating a security guard, collected these items, yet the promised call with Musk never materialised.

The Alleged Scam: Promised Musk Access That Never Came

According to Winer's lawsuit filed on 6 September 2025, Mayweather and Rechnitz claimed to leverage Mayweather's personal access to Musk to facilitate FaceTime or video chats. After initial negotiations over a £3.2 million ($4 million) fee, Winer reportedly scaled back, agreeing to provide high-value watches and cash instead.

Winer contends that the screenshot shown to him as supposed proof of contact with Musk was 'fake and fraudulent,' leaving him feeling 'shocked' and 'devastated.' He adds that he accepted the trade in desperation after his X (formerly Twitter) account appeared 'shadow-banned' during an ambitious digital art auction, drastically affecting his visibility.

The suit names Jona Rechnitz, a real-estate developer known for past legal troubles, as Mayweather's business partner in the alleged scheme. Despite his background, Rechnitz swiftly denied the charges. Mayweather's public spokesperson has not yet commented.

Evolving Court Filings and Tensions

Interestingly, an earlier version of the lawsuit—filed on 30 January 2025—excluded Mayweather's name. It targeted First Apex Ventures LLC, Rechnitz, and others, accusing them of using Elon Musk's name to promote Winer's digital art ventures. Mayweather's involvement only appears in the expanded filing in September.

Subsequent documents reveal that Rechnitz and some original co-defendants filed a countersuit against Winer and related entities, turning plaintiffs into defendants in parts of the evolving legal dispute. Winer continues to seek a jury trial and unspecified damages.

At the same time, a temporary court injunction prevents Winer from contacting Rechnitz or sharing disparaging content online, underlining the case's heightened tensions.

Mayweather's Image and Public Stakes

Floyd Mayweather Jr., once lauded as one of the richest sports stars ever, is now battling off-ring allegations of deceit. His public courting of Musk, having dubbed him 'my guy', only compounds the scrutiny. Yet there's no indication that Musk was aware of or involved in any of the alleged schemes.

For Winer, the fallout extends beyond financial loss to personal reputation. He calls the ordeal emotionally devastating. For Mayweather, reputation and legal liability hang in the balance—even more so if the suit moves to a jury trial. Neither verdict nor settlement has been reached.

With his illustrious boxing legacy now challenged by serious allegations, Floyd Mayweather may find his next knock-out blow isn't thrown in the ring but in the courtroom.