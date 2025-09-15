Newcastle Knights announced today the appointment of Justin Holbrook as the new head coach following the sacking of Adam O'Brien.

The 49-year-old has signed a three-year contract and steps in after serving as an assistant coach at the Sydney Roosters. Holbrook also brings head coaching experience with the Gold Coast Titans in the NRL and a successful spell at St Helens in the English Super League.

His arrival marks a fresh start for Newcastle after a bruising 2025 campaign that ended with the club at the bottom of the ladder.

At 6 PM Australia time, the nib Newcastle Knights Board of Directors released the following statement:

'The nib Newcastle Knights Board of Directors has this evening endorsed the recommendation of their five-delegate subcommittee, appointing Justin Holbrook as Head Coach for the next three seasons.

Holbrook, a Newcastle Knights Old Boy (127), brings over 20 years of coaching experience in his return to the Club, including 169 NRL and Super League matches as Head Coach.

Following a thorough selection process, Justin was unanimously chosen as the best candidate to lead the Club into a new era.

We congratulate Justin on his appointment and look forward to his commencement as Knights Head Coach once his current commitments are fulfilled. Further information and commentary will be provided in the coming days.'

Adam O'Brien's Tenure and 2025 Struggles

O'Brien had led the Knights for six years, but the 2025 season proved his undoing. The side closed the year on a nine-game losing streak and finished with the league's poorest attacking record.

The collapse forced Newcastle to act, drawing a line under O'Brien's tenure and setting the stage for Holbrook to rebuild the team.

Official statements from the club cited a desire for a fresh approach as the main reason for O'Brien stepping aside. As reported by ABC News, the Knights parted ways with O'Brien at the end of the regular season, ending a six-season tenure.

Media reports and fan commentary also pointed to inconsistencies in performance and a lack of attacking strategy as contributing factors to the team's disappointing results.

Justin Holbrook's Coaching Background

Holbrook has a notable coaching resume, combining experience in both the NRL and Super League. He led St Helens to a Super League Grand Final victory and later coached the Gold Coast Titans, achieving mixed results in the NRL.

Following his departure from the Titans in 2023, Holbrook joined the Sydney Roosters as an assistant coach under Trent Robinson. Known for his attack-minded coaching style and strong player management, Holbrook is seen as a candidate capable of revitalising Newcastle's performance.

He also has a personal connection to the club, having made five NRL appearances as a player for the Knights earlier in his career.

Why the Change Was Made

The Newcastle Knights' decision to hire Holbrook reflects a strategic choice to address weaknesses highlighted during O'Brien's tenure.

The club finished at the bottom of the ladder in 2025 and struggled with attacking efficiency and defensive consistency.

In a statement, the Knights said: 'Following a thorough selection process, Justin was unanimously chosen as the best candidate to lead the club into a new era.'

Holbrook's experience, tactical approach, and familiarity with NRL culture were cited as key reasons for his appointment.

Challenges Ahead for Holbrook

Holbrook inherits a team in need of significant rebuilding. The Knights must address roster issues, revamp their attacking strategies, and restore confidence among players and supporters.

Injuries and inconsistent form from key players during 2025 pose additional challenges for the incoming coach. Holbrook will also need to meet high expectations from fans and stakeholders, while navigating a competitive NRL environment where coaching stability is often under scrutiny.

Preparing for the 2026 Season

The Knights will begin pre-season preparations under Holbrook's guidance, with a focus on training, recruitment, and tactical planning. The 2026 NRL season presents an opportunity for the new head coach to implement his strategies and demonstrate the impact of the leadership change.

Media coverage and fan attention are expected to remain high as Holbrook starts his tenure at Newcastle, with early performance likely to shape perceptions of both the coach and the team.