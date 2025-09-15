Alpine's troubled 2025 Formula 1 season has raised questions about the team's future, but Renault executives have reaffirmed their commitment to the sport.

Renault management insisted the French manufacturer 'wants to stay in F1' despite Alpine's disappointing performances.

The announcement comes amid speculation over whether the team is facing a crisis following a year of poor results, technical difficulties, and leadership changes.

Alpine's Struggles in 2025

Alpine entered the 2025 Formula 1 season with ambitions to close the gap to the front of the grid, but results have fallen far short of expectations.

The A525 has proven the slowest car on the grid in 2025, leaving the team rooted to the bottom of the standings.

The Enstone-based outfit has recorded few points finishes this year, fuelling doubts about its ability to remain a strong competitor in Formula 1.

Critics have pointed to aerodynamic missteps and a lack of upgrades compared with rivals as factors behind the slump.

Alpine's on-track difficulties have also been compounded by growing uncertainty surrounding its long-term strategy. The disappointing results have placed the spotlight firmly on Renault, the parent company, and its plans for continued involvement in the championship.

Renault Management Reaffirms Formula 1 Commitment

Renault's leadership has stepped in to quash speculation about a potential withdrawal from Formula 1.

Motor Sport Week reported that Alpine representatives highlighted clear support from Renault executives, who view F1 as a critical platform for global branding and technological development.

A company spokesperson underlined that Renault remains dedicated to its Formula 1 project, noting that while 2025 has been 'very complicated', the long-term commitment is unchanged.

Alpine Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore said the new CEO appointment will not affect the working of Alpine, despite their continuing struggles.

'The new CEO is very enthusiastic about the Formula 1 programme,' he said in the Motor Sport Week report.

'Renault wants to stay in Formula 1. I believe Francois is in Monza for the first race. I know him very well, and really, the programme is the same.'

Management changes within the organisation earlier this year had raised doubts, but the latest statements reflect a united front from senior executives.

Formula 1 remains central to Renault's marketing and research strategies, particularly as the sport prepares for its 2026 regulation overhaul. The French manufacturer continues to invest in hybrid and sustainable technologies, aligning its racing efforts with broader corporate goals.

Is Alpine Facing a Crisis?

The term 'crisis' has been used in the media to describe Alpine's current position, with several signs pointing to internal challenges.

The team has undergone restructuring in recent months, with changes in senior engineering and leadership roles.

Driver performance has also come under scrutiny, as lack of consistency has contributed to the overall poor showing.

While Renault insists that Alpine's struggles are part of a transitional phase, rivals and commentators suggest the scale of underperformance signals deeper structural problems. The contrast between Alpine's 2023 podium ambitions and its 2025 results has widened perceptions of instability within the team.

Despite this, the management message remains consistent: Renault is not pulling back from F1 and continues to see Alpine as its flagship racing project.

Preparing for 2026 and Beyond

Looking ahead, Renault and Alpine are focused on the upcoming 2026 technical regulation changes, which are expected to reset the competitive order.

Engineers are already working on power unit development and chassis upgrades designed to position Alpine more favourably in the new era.

Management has stressed that investment in facilities and talent recruitment will continue, with the aim of reversing fortunes on the track. By aligning F1 efforts with Renault's wider electrification and sustainability goals, the company hopes to reinforce its place in the sport and rebuild Alpine's competitive edge.

The long-term vision underscores Renault's determination to stay in Formula 1, even as the team grapples with one of its most difficult seasons in recent memory.