Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez was reportedly just five minutes from meeting her father when she was stabbed in the neck during an evening run in Bath Beach on Friday, 30 October 2026.

The 28-year-old TD Bank employee was later taken to hospital in critical condition and placed on life support.

Earlier that evening, Suarez had finished her shift at a TD Bank branch near Caesar's Bay Shopping Center in Brooklyn.

She met her mother, handed over her work clothes and set off for a run along the waterfront. Her father, who usually joined their post-work meetings, was running late.

At around 8pm, her father called to arrange where they would meet. Suarez reportedly told him she was approximately half a mile away, a distance she expected to cover in five minutes. Nothing in their conversation suggested she was in danger.

Brooklyn Jogger's Call Gave No Warning

According to law enforcement sources cited by the New York Post, Suarez's parents remained near her workplace, expecting her to arrive shortly after their conversation.

When she failed to appear, her father tried calling again but received no answer. Both parents began searching the surrounding area, taking separate routes in the hope of finding her.

Her father eventually discovered Suarez near Bay 17th Street and Shore Parkway, suffering from stab wounds to both sides of her neck. Sources said he appealed to a passer-by to call 911.

The attack occurred along the Shore Parkway Greenway beside the Belt Parkway, a waterfront route Suarez reportedly used regularly. Her run had taken her towards the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, overlooking Gravesend Bay and Staten Island.

Investigators have not established precisely when the stabbing occurred or what happened between Suarez's telephone conversation and her father's discovery.

Police Search for Brooklyn Jogger's Attacker

Suarez remained in critical condition on life support at NYU Langone Hospital, Brooklyn. The New York Post reported that she had been declared brain-dead, although the medical assessment has not been independently confirmed.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told NBC New York that Suarez remained in grave condition on Sunday, 1 November. No further official medical update was available on Monday. Investigators believe the attack may have been random, although police have not established a motive or identified a suspect.

Suarez's jewellery and pink mobile phone were reportedly still with her when she was found, prompting investigators to question whether robbery was the motive. Sources also said they had found no indication of a sexual motive.

Those findings have not established why she was attacked. Detectives are continuing to reconstruct her movements and determine whether anyone witnessed the assault.

🚨 Young AMERICAN woman training for the NYC Marathon was stabbed in the neck while jogging on a Brooklyn waterfront path. Her own father reportedly found her. Police sources say she's now brain dead, and no arrest yet.



Is it still safe for women to jog alone in New York?#NYC pic.twitter.com/j6GCpAdusw — Military Conflicts (@Alex_RobertsJ) November 1, 2026

Sources cited by the New York Post said Suarez managed to run approximately 100 feet after being stabbed before collapsing. Photographs from the scene showed blood on a nearby guardrail.

The NYPD has released a photograph of Suarez and appealed for witnesses who may have seen her between 7.56pm and 8.12pm on Friday, 30 October.

Police are particularly interested in anyone near the eastbound Belt Parkway bike path between Bay 8th Street and Bay 17th Street during that period.

Investigators have deployed K-9 units, drones and scuba teams while searching for evidence. Surveillance footage has reportedly been difficult to obtain because of the waterfront location.

Family Seeks Justice for Brooklyn Jogger

Suarez's cousin, Gianluca Frances, 19, spoke outside the hospital on Sunday, 1 November, expressing confidence that investigators would identify the person responsible.

'It's going to come to light whoever truly did it,' he told the New York Post.

Frances described the attack as 'truly an awful, awful time.' He and other relatives believed Suarez might have been training for the New York City Marathon. However, ABC7 New York reported on 2 November that she was not registered for Sunday's race, although she had participated in other city running events.

A neighbour also described the impact of the stabbing on people familiar with Suarez and her family.

'It's very sad. I'm sad for everybody, but this is close. It's too much right now. It's a mad world,' the neighbour said.

Suarez had worked at TD Bank for more than five years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Originally from El Salvador, she had attended Brooklyn College and Kingsborough Community College.

The family declined to comment when reporters visited their Brooklyn home on Sunday. Police continued searching for the attacker, with no arrests announced as of Monday, 2 November.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).