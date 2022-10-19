The "Rainbow Six Siege" patch Y7S3.3 went live on October 18, bringing with it several changes to the game. For instance, several operators received balancing changes, including buffs to Rook and Doc, and a change to the overheal system.

Operator Balancing

A total of 7 operators received some changes with the arrival of the "Rainbow Six Siege" patch Y7S3.3. While Doc and Rook might have struggled as defenders without ACOGs, received some buffs aimed at improving their effectiveness on the battlefield.

Doc - Specialist Gustave "Doc" Kateb probably received the most significant boost in "Rainbow Six Siege" patch Y7S3.3. The operator' Stim Pistol now heals allies for 200 health, a massive increase from the previous 40 hp, according to Dexerto.com. Which such a powerful healing effect, it can probably fully heal an ally to max health.

Rook - Specialist Julien "Rook" Nizan also received changes that could improve the survivability of the team. With his Armor Plates now giving allies Withstand, they have a better chance of getting back up if they're dealt with just body and leg shoots.

Dokkaebi - Grace "Dokkaebi" Nam received some changes with the update as well. Her unique gadget, the Logic Bomb, will now affect defenders in Support Mode and cannot be interrupted. "If a Defender is eliminated while their phone is ringing, the Logic Bomb is not canceled, and the effect continues in support mode until the Logic Bomb timer is up," Y7S3.3 patch notes explained.

Castle, Goyo, Kaid, Kali – Four other operators received some tweaks in the "Rainbow Six Siege" patch Y7S3.3 as well. Castle gains the M45 Meusoc as a secondary weapon option, Goyo's maximum ammo of the TCSG 12 was increased to 121 from 71, Kaid's also received a similar increase to the maximum ammo of the TCSG 12 to 121 from 71, and Kali received an increase to the CSRX300 damage to 135 from 127.

Game Balancing – reduction of Overheal cap

The recent update also introduced game-balancing tweaks to "Rainbow Six Siege." For instance, overhealing has been nerfed.

Players can only overheal up to 20 health above their maximum health, a 50 percent reduction from the previous overheal cap of 40 hp. This was likely done to combat Doc's Stim Pistol buff and other healing mechanics.