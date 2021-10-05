Rami Malek said it is all about keeping a normal conversation when it comes to how he speaks with members of the British royal family.

The actor was there to greet Prince William and Kate Middleton when they attended the star-studded world premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London last week. Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall were there too. Every cast member of the film had the chance to speak with the royals. When asked how he fared in the conversation, he said he just tried to treat them like he would anybody else.

"I'm sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them," Malik said in an interview with ET's Rachel Smith about the star-studded event, adding that he tries to ask Prince William and Kate Middleton how they are doing whenever he sees them.

"I remember we were at the BAFTAS, and I met them and they have a lot of questions to ask you. But it is nice to just say, 'How are you doing? How are you dealing with all of this? I know you just had kids, one kid, specifically,' so just try to be normal because they live a very unusual life, I imagine," he explained.

Malik revealed that he was seated right behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the screening of "No Time To Die." He "got to gauge their reaction from their body language" and from what he saw, he could tell that they enjoyed the film.

"Definitely not going to put words in their mouths, but yeah they seemed pretty taken aback by the film," he shared.

The 40-year-old "Bohemian Rhapsody" star plays the villain Lyutsifer Safin in the film. Talking about his role, he said he went all out with the transformation. He admitted that he feels privileged "to be in a long line of really exceptional actors" and to be able to do something that was "very nuanced and unnerving and unsettling" but something that excited him throughout. Malik stars opposite Daniel Craig, who reprises James Bond for the last time in "No Time To Die."