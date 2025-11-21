American rapper and country star Jelly Roll debuted a fresh new look after ditching his signature beard, which he had for years.

In a video he recorded to celebrate his three Grammy nominations, the country music rapper mentioned that he decided to shave off all his facial hair after losing more than 200 pounds.

Before picking up the razor, the rapper reflected on the last time he had a bare face.

'The last time my face was shaved, I was fresh out of jail. I got a feeling I'm going to look like a Ninja Turtle, but I'm going to shave my f------- face and go surprise my family,' he stated.

He also mentioned that his daughter will see him without a beard for the first time once he is done with his make-over.

His wife, Bunnie Xo, filmed the moment as he removed every trace of facial hair.

His Daughter's Funny Reaction

Once the shave was complete, Jelly Roll went to their kitchen, where his 17-year-old daughter Bailee Ann was hanging out. Her reaction was priceless.

The teenager looked horrified yet amused, and could not stop laughing when she saw her father.

'Stay over there,' Bailee Ann said, while her dad continued to laugh at her reaction.

'Oh my God, I'm going to cry. I don't like this,' Bailee added while laughing with tears in her eyes. 'You look like a turtle. I don't like this. Oh my God. I don't know if I'm laughing or if this is ...'

Why Did Jelly Roll Remove His Facial Hair

After debuting his new look to his family, he resumed filming outdoors on his farm in Tennessee and allowed his fans to finally see his transformation.

'By now, you have probably figured out that I look like a ninja turtle,' he joked in his YouTube video.

'Yeah, this is crazy. One of the reasons I'd even started growing a beard was 'cause I was so obese, it was just easier to cover up what was happening here, you know.'

His wife also shared her own take on Jelly Roll's transformation on her Instagram account. She joked: 'My husband, in honor of his shoot that he did today, is going to shave off his beard completely, because now that he's all so skinny, look at that frickin' jawline. We want to see that jawline, right ladies?'

His Grammy Nomination Reaction

Towards the end of the video, the rapper shared his heartfelt thoughts about having three Grammy nominations this year, including Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for the track Hard Faught Hellelujah with Brandon Lake, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song Amen together with Shaboozey, and Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken.

'But then I just see standing there is this album called Beautifully Broken. And man, if that doesn't represent what's happening in the world right now, I think more than ever is that I think we can find beauty in what's happening,' the rapper stated.

'And uh, win lose or draw, holy f--- dude. We won. That's how I feel. I've already won. We we celebrated like we won the Grammys when we got nominated for them. That's kind of always our philosophy,' he added.